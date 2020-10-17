Fant (ankle) has been downgraded to out ahead of Sunday's contest against the Patriots, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Considering coach Vic Fangio suggested Friday the tight end was "50-50 to go this week," it's perhaps a bit surprising that Fant won't even travel with the team to New England one day later. That being said, the 22-year-old was ruled out prior to Monday's contest before the game was eventually postponed, so this shouldn't come as a major surprise. Jake Butt, Nick Vannett and Albert Okwuegbunam will likely serve as a three-headed attack in replace of Fant this week.