Fant exited Sunday's 38-24 win over the Texans after his foot was stepped on, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

On the plus side, the tight end's X-rays came up negative, which suggests that Fant has a chance to play next weekend against the Chiefs. Prior to his exit from Sunday's game, he caught all four of his targets for 113 yards and a TD.

