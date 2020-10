Fant (ankle) was ruled out ahead of Monday's contest against the Patriots, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

This comes as little surprise considering Fant has been unable to practice all week. Coach Vic Fangio previously stated the second-year tight end is likely week-to-week after injuring his ankle in last Thursday's win over the Jets, although that timeline wasn't supposed to kickstart until Week 6 when the Broncos take on the Dolphins.