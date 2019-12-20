Fant (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Fant missed some time during the Broncos' Week 15 loss at Kansas City with a right shoulder injury. Afterward, X-rays were returned negative, and coach Vic Fangio told Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic that Fant "should be fine." Fant maintained limited practices throughout the week, but with a 'questionable' tag for Sunday, his status for Week 16 won't be confirmed until 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.