Play

Fant (foot/hip) won't practice Wednesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

The reports adds that coach Vic Fangio is optimistic about the tight end's outlook in advance of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, but it would certainly be encouraging to those considering Fant in Week 15 lineups if he returned to the practice field in some capacity Thursday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories