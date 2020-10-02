Fant (ankle) is ruled out to return to Thursday's game against the Jets, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Fant was carted off the field in the third quarter and immediately taken to the locker room for examination. In addition to the loss of Fant, Denver's offense is now without all of Drew Lock (shoulder), KJ Hamler (hamstring) and Phillip Lindsay (toe) for the remainder of Thursday's contest, with Courtland Sutton (knee - ACL) also already having been lost for the year. The second-year tight end's first chance to retake the field will come Oct. 11 at New England.