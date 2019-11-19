Broncos' Orson Charles: Inks deal with Broncos
Charles signed with the Broncos on Tuesday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Charles spent time with the Broncos during the preseason, but he last played in the NFL during the 2018 campaign, catching three passes for 23 yards over 13 games with the Browns. The 28-year-old was brought in to fill the roster spot left by placing fullback Andy Janovich (elbow) on IR. Traditionally a tight end, Charles has proved also his capability to play fullback, so he figures to back up Andrew Beck at the position.
