The Broncos signed Charles on Wednesday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Charles was let go by Cleveland just 10 days ago, but found a new home in the AFC on Wednesday. His signing will boost the depth at the tight end position, considering the team just placed Bug Howard (ankle) on IR. The 28-year-old hauled in just three passes on five targets for 23 yards last season.

