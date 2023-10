Locke (leg) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Locke was carted off the practice field with a lower leg injury back on Aug. 15 and opened the season on injured reserve for the Broncos. He appeared in 47 games over the previous three seasons and will look to carve out a role as a third safety behind Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson in Denver's defensive backfield. The Broncos will have 21 days to activate Locke.