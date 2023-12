Locke (neck) is expected to play Saturday against the Lions despite his questionable tag, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

The starting safety will be watched during pregame warmups just to make sure he's good to go, per Palmer. Locke suffered the injury during the Broncos' Week 14 win over the Chargers but returned to practice Thursday. The fourth-year pro has 30 tackles, including three sacks, and three passes defensed, an interception and two forced fumbles in eight games this season.