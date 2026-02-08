Locke recorded 16 tackles (nine solo) and three passes defensed in 16 games with Denver in 2025.

Locke had an underwhelming 2025 campaign, recording his lowest tackle total since his sophomore campaign in 2021. The 28-year-old safety took a backseat to fellow safety Brandon Jones (pectoral) this season, leading to what was a down year for the veteran. Locke did play a prominent role on special teams for much of the season, playing more special teams snaps (197) than defensive snaps (173) for the first time since 2022. The Texas product is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, giving him the chance to test the market ahead of the 2026 campaign.