Locke (leg) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

Locke suffered a leg injury during the Broncos' Week 18 win over the Chargers. He had an extra week to recover from the injury thanks to the Broncos' bye to the divisional round, and with his full pratice Tuesday, Locke is on track to play against the Bills on Saturday. He ended the 2025 regular season with 16 tackles (nine solo) and three pass defenses over 16 games while serving on both defense and special teams.