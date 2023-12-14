Locke (neck) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Locke was also listed as a DNP for the team's estimated practice report Tuesday. It appears he sustained the neck injury at some point during Sunday's 24-7 win over the Chargers. Locke has moved into the starting strong safety role with Kareem Jackson serving a four-game suspension, and the former has 30 tackles (18 solo), including three sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles in eight games this season.