Locke (neck) is active for Saturday's game against Detroit, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Locke sat out of practice Tuesday and Wednesday but was able to log a limited session Thursday. That will be enough for him to suit up against the Lions for a key Week 15 matchup. Locke has seen his role increase over the past three weeks, working as the starter and compiling 22 total tackles over that span. He's also recorded one sack in each of the three contests.