Locke recorded 74 total tackles (50 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble over 15 regular-season games in 2024.

Locke's tackle total rose for the fifth consecutive season in 2024, tallying 21 more stops than he did in 2023. However, despite playing 425 additional defensive snaps, the Texas product recorded fewer passes defended, interceptions and forced fumbles this season compared to last, leaving plenty of room for improvement. Locke is expected to remain in Denver in 2025, having signed a two-year, $7 million extension with the team last offseason. He'll likely have the opportunity to compete for one the Broncos' starting safety spots again throughout the offseason.