Locke recorded seven tackles (five solo), one sack, one pass defended and one forced fumble in Sunday's 29-12 win over the Browns.

Locke's seven total tackles were a season-high and his sack and forced fumble were both firsts for him in the 2023 campaign. The veteran safety saw increased playing time with Kareem Jackson out for the game due to a suspension. With Jackson's suspension continuing for the next three games, Locke should continue to operate as Denver's starting strong safety. The 26-year-old will look to build off this momentum when the Broncos visit the Texans in Week 13.