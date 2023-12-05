Locke recorded eight tackles (six solo), including one sack in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Texans.

With his eight total tackles in Week 13, Locke topped his former season-high mark of seven tackles set just one week earlier. The veteran safety also recorded a sack for the second straight week. Locke is making the most of his opportunity with Kareem Jackson continuing to serve a suspension. The 26-year-old is proving to be a reliable member of Denver's defense with the ability to make impact plays. Locke and the the Broncos' are set to visit the Chargers in Week 14.