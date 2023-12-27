Locke totaled nine tackles (five solo) Sunday in a loss to New England.

Locked play all 56 of Denver's defensive snaps Sunday and recorded a season-high nine stops. Kareem Jackson completed his four-game suspension ahead of the contest, but the Broncos chose not to activate him and then elected to waive him Monday. That should lock Locke into a starting safety role alongside Justin Simmons for the remainder of the campaign.