Locke totaled nine tackles (five solo) Sunday in a loss to New England.
Locked play all 56 of Denver's defensive snaps Sunday and recorded a season-high nine stops. Kareem Jackson completed his four-game suspension ahead of the contest, but the Broncos chose not to activate him and then elected to waive him Monday. That should lock Locke into a starting safety role alongside Justin Simmons for the remainder of the campaign.
