Broncos' P.J. Locke: Set to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Locke (neck) is active for Thursday's Week 10 matchup against Las Vegas.
Locke missed last Sunday's win over Houston due to a neck issue, but it appears that his absence won't extend beyond one game. Locke's return will most impact Denver's special-teams unit, as the safety logged just 12 defensive snaps (as opposed to 128 snaps on special teams) over the club's first eight contests.
More News
-
Broncos' P.J. Locke: Questionable to play Thursday•
-
Broncos' P.J. Locke: Sidelined by neck injury•
-
Broncos' P.J. Locke: Participating in training camp•
-
Broncos' P.J. Locke: Recovering from surgery•
-
Broncos' P.J. Locke: Posts 74 stops in 2024•
-
Broncos' P.J. Locke: Tallies nine tackles vs. Cincy•