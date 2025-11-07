default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Locke (neck) is active for Thursday's Week 10 matchup against Las Vegas.

Locke missed last Sunday's win over Houston due to a neck issue, but it appears that his absence won't extend beyond one game. Locke's return will most impact Denver's special-teams unit, as the safety logged just 12 defensive snaps (as opposed to 128 snaps on special teams) over the club's first eight contests.

More News