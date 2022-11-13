Locke is expected to start at safety in Sunday's game against the Titans, Benjamin Allbright of KOA 850 AM Denver reports.

With Caden Sterns (hip) on injured reserve and Justin Simmons (knee) listed as questionable for the Week 10 contest but in line to sit out, Locke and Kareem Jackson are expected to form Denver's starting safety tandem. Locke hasn't played more than 22 percent of the Broncos' defensive snaps in any of his seven appearances this season, but he'll be in store for a big uptick in playing time Sunday.