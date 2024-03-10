Locke and the Broncos agreed on a two-year, $7 million contract with a maximum value of $9 million Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Locke had a career year in 2023, recording 53 tackles, including 3.0 sacks, while intercepting a pass, deflecting five others and forcing two fumbles over 12 contests with Denver. The 27-year-old is the frontrunner to operate as the Broncos' starting strong safety in 2024.
