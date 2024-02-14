Locke made 53 tackles (33 solo) to go with three sacks, five passes defended, one interception and two forced fumbles while playing in all 12 games across the 2023 season.

Locke set career highs in tackles, sacks, passes defended and interceptions during the 2023 campaign. With fellow safety Kareem Jackson serving two suspensions during the season, Locke was thrust into a starting role for several games and made the most of his opportunities. The 27-year-old will now enter free agency this offseason, but the Broncos could look to offer him a new contract based on his performance in 2023 and the fact that they waived Jackson before the end of the season.