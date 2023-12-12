Locke had seven tackles (two solo), including one sack, and a forced fumble in Sunday's 24-7 victory over the Chargers.

With Kareem Jackson still serving his suspension, Locke was able to register seven-plus tackles and a sack for the third straight game, and his 66 defensive snaps was the most he's played this season. He got a strip sack on backup quarterback Easton Stick late in the fourth quarter, which teammate Josey Jewell recovered. Over his last three games, Locke has 22 tackles (13 solo), including three sacks, two pass deflections and two forced fumbles.