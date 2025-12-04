Bryant (hamstring) was limited at practice Thursday.

Bryant wasn't on the Broncos' initial injury report, so it's possible the wideout's hamstring issue occurred during Thursday's session. Friday's report is thus set to clarify whether Bryant approaches Sunday's game against the Raiders with an injury designation, or cleared for Week 14 action. Over his last two contests, the 2025 third-round has combined to record eight catches on 13 targets for 124 yards.