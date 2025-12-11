Broncos' Pat Bryant: Another DNP on Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bryant (hamstring) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reports.
Bryant has missed Denver's first two practices in Week 15. He'll likely need to practice in some capacity Friday to avoid being ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers. If Bryant's unable to play, it would be the first absence of the rookie third-round pick's NFL career.
