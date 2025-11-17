Bryant caught five of six targets for 82 yards in Sunday's 22-19 win over Kansas City.

The rookie wideout led the Broncos in catches while falling two yards shy of Troy Franklin's 84 for the team lead in that category. It was the best performance of Bryant's young career, and one that almost got short when he briefly left the game to get checked for a concussion after banging his helmet off the turf on a 48-yard reception from Bo Nix late in the third quarter. Bryant was cleared to return to the game, however. He'll head into a Week 12 bye having put together a 13-213-1 line on 21 targets over the last six games and emerging as Denver's WR3 behind Troy Franklin and Courtland Sutton.