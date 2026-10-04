Bryant (leg) was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday's contest against the 49ers, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bryant suffered a right leg injury after a catch and run of 30 yards with 2:47 left in the third quarter. The wide receiver's day is almost certainly done, and it's possible that he will be forced to miss action moving forward. More information on his status will likely be provided in the near future, and in the meantime, Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton will continue to operate as the top two wideouts for Denver.