Bryant (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Las Vegas, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Bryant was a midweek addition to Denver's injury report Thursday, when he was limited due to a hamstring issue. He maintained that activity level Friday, despite taking part in the team stretch before not doing much during individual drills, per Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. Nevertheless, Bryant will be available to the Broncos offense Week 14 on the heels of recording at least 40 receiving yards in four of his last five contests.