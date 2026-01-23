Bryant (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.

Bryant, who sustained a concussion in this past Saturday's divisional-round win over the Bills, logged a limited practice Wednesday, but following full sessions Thursday and Friday, he's been cleared to face New England. Meanwhile, fellow WR Troy Franklin (hamstring) has been deemed questionable after three straight limited practices, and if Franklin is limited or out Sunday, Bryant and Marvin Mims would stand to pick up added snaps alongside Courtland Sutton.