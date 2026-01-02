Broncos' Pat Bryant: Cleared to play Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bryant (concussion) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers.
The lack of an injury designation indicates that an independent neurologist has cleared Bryant from the league's concussion protocol. The rookie third-rounder will be available for Sunday's regular-season finale as the Broncos look to lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC heading into the postseason. Bryant has logged six targets or more in three of his last four games, accumulating 17 catches (on 25 targets) for 198 yards over that span.
