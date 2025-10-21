Bryant hauled in one of his four targets for a six-yard reception in Sunday's 33-32 win over the Giants.

The four targets were a season high for the rookie third-round pick out of Illinois, who had totaled four catches for 40 yards on six targets through the Broncos' first six games. Bryant took the field for 41 of the Broncos' 81 offensive snaps Sunday and has now seen his share of playing time hover between the 45 and 60 percent range for four straight weeks, but he'll need an uptick in involvement in the passing game before he garners more serious consideration as an option for fantasy lineups.