Bryant caught two of four targets for for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-24 win over the Cowboys.

Bryant's trip to the end zone was his first touchdown of the season while earning four targets for the second straight week. The rookie wideout played 35 of the Broncos' 63 offensive snaps Sunday, behind both Courtland Sutton (53) and Troy Franklin (40). Bryant has now played over 50 percent of snaps for the past four contests after failing to reach that mark in the first four weeks of the season. With fellow receiver Marvin Mims suffering a concussion late in the win over Dallas, it's possible Bryant will see his snap share continue to climb if Mims is forced to miss time. The 22-year-old Illinois product will look to take another step forward when the Broncos visit the Texans in Week 9.