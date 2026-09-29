Bryant recorded two receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown on two targets in Sunday's 30-26 win over the Rams. He also scored on a two-point conversion.

Bryant reached the end zone for the first time this season with 7:44 left in the third quarter, connecting with quarterback Bo Nix on a five-yard catch. The second-year wideout has seen his snap share gradually climb through the first three weeks, topping out at 70 percent in Week 3. The Broncos have been without Marvin Mims (foot) for the past two games, however, so Bryant could see a slight downturn in playing time once the Denver receiving corps is at full strength.