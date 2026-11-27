Bryant caught four of seven targets for 42 yards in Friday's 27-5 loss to the Steelers.

Bryant finished third on the team in receiving yards behind Jaylen Waddle (53) and Jonah Coleman (46). Heading into a Week 13 home game against the Dolphins, Bryant continues to be Denver's most efficient wide receiver. The 2025 third-round pick is averaging 9.4 yards per target compared to Waddle's 6.8 YPT and Courtland Sutton's abhorrent 4.8 YPT following the latter's four-yard, eight-target performance Friday.