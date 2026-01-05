Bryant (concussion) had four receptions on five targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Chargers.

Bryant returned from a one-game absence due to a concussion suffered in Week 16 to lead the Broncos in targets and receptions in the regular-season finale. The third-round rookie made the most of limited opportunities in a game where QB Bo Nix threw for just 141 yards. Bryant's first regular season as a pro yielded a 35-409-1 receiving line primarily as a backup in 16 appearances. WR Courtland Sutton will operate as Denver's No. 1 receiving option when the team begins its playoff run in the divisional round, with Bryant serving as one of several young options behind the veteran on the depth chart.