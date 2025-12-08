Bryant made four receptions on as many targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Raiders.

Bryant maintained his recent run of increased usage by finishing second in receiving behind Courtland Sutton (6-62-0) in Sunday's win. The 22-year-old Bryant has quietly averaged 43.2 yards a game over the Broncos' last six contests. Bryant's recent bump in production has put him on the map for those in deeper formats when the Broncos host the Packers in Week 15.