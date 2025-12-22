Bryant (undisclosed) was carted off the field late in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Jaguars, Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports reports.

Bryant remained down on the field after taking a big hit from a defender in the final minute, which was ruled a clean hit. Prior to getting injured, Bryant caught five of eight targets for 42 yards. The exact nature of Bryant's injury has yet to be revealed, but James Palmer of The Athletic reports that Bryant left the stadium in an ambulance, so the rookie wide receiver's chances of suiting up Thursday against the Chiefs look slim.