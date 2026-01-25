Bryant is questionable to return to Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots due to a hamstring injury, Luca Evans of The Denver Post reports.

After exiting last week's divisional-round win over the Bills when he sustained his second concussion in less than a month, Bryant cleared the five-step protocol in advance of Sunday's contest but is now tending to a new health concern. Before exiting in the second quarter, Bryant recorded one catch for two yards and rushed once for one yard. The Broncos should have an update on Bryant's status for the remainder of the game following halftime.