Bryant (concussion) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Bryant left this past Saturday's divisional-round win versus the Bills after he was diagnosed with a concussion, but he's clearly made progress through the protocol for head injuries to be able to handle some on-field work Wednesday. Even if he progresses to a full session by Friday, though, he may enter the weekend with a designation for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots. Ultimately, Bryant will need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to play in that contest.