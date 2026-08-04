Broncos' Pat Bryant: Looking good in training camp

Bryant has stood out in team drills during the first week of Denver's training camp, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Bryant was a third-round selection of the Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft and saw his snap count and offensive output steadily increase over the course of his rookie season. Denver added to its wide receiver depth by trading for Jaylen Waddle to form a one-two punch with Courtland Sutton, but so far in training camp, Bryant has been making his case for slotting behind the top duo, along with fellow WRs Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims. If his strong training camp continues, then Bryant would be in line for a larger share of offensive snaps in 2026 than he did last year (48 percent).