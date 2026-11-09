Bryant caught four of five targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-21 win over Carolina.

Bryant was activated from IR on Saturday after recovering from an ankle injury, and he came up big late in Sunday's contest, hauling in a 26-yard TD strike from Bo Nix with less than six minutes left in the fourth quarter for what proved to be the game-winning score. The second-year wideout's clutch play came after Jaylen Waddle (concussion) had left the game, and if a Week 10 bye doesn't give him enough time to recover, Bryant could see an elevated role in Week 11 against the Raiders.