The Broncos selected Bryant in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 74th overall.

Bryant was more expected to go on Day 3, but Sean Payton has a type when it comes to receiver prospects. The Illinois product is tall and lean at 6-foot-2 and 204 pounds. He isn't a workout warrior with 4.61 speed but that didn't stop him from producing. His last two seasons were particularly impressive as he combined for 17 touchdowns in those years. As a senior, Bryant boosted his YPT from 8.4 to 11.9 despite drawing 17 more targets, which is a positive indicator. It's a crowded receiver room in Denver behind Courtland Sutton with several different intriguing options with different skill sets. It's a good sign for Bryant that he was selected this high, yes, but it's difficult to pinpoint where he fits in alongside Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele.