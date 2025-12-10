Bryant (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

A hamstring issue limited Bryant this past Thursday and Friday, but the wideout approached Week 14 action without an injury designation before recording a 47 percent snap share in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Raiders, a game in which he caught all four of his targets for 32 yards. With no reported setbacks, it's possible that Bryant's 'DNP' on Wednesday was maintenance-related. Added context on that front will arrive via the Broncos' next injury report.