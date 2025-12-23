Bryant (concussion) didn't participate in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Bryant sustained a concussion after he took a big hit in the closing minute of Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Jaguars, resulting in him being admitted to a local hospital following the game. The wideout has since been discharged after clearing all subsequent diagnostic testing, but he appears to be facing long odds to clear the five-step concussion protocol ahead of Thursday's game against the Chiefs. If Bryant isn't available for the Christmas Day contest, Marvin Mims and Lil'Jordan Humphrey would likely share the No. 3 receiver role.