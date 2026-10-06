The Broncos are confident that Bryant avoided a long-term right ankle injury after an MRI on Monday yielded good news, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The report doesn't offer any specifics regarding what the MRI revealed, but Bryant may have avoided a dreaded high-ankle sprain after exiting Sunday's 24-14 loss to the 49ers. Bryant still appears likely to miss time due to the injury, with Adam Schefter of ESPN relaying Monday that the second-year wideout is expected to be sidelined for "a few weeks." Assuming Bryant is out for at least this Sunday's game against the Chargers, the Broncos would have more reps available for Marvin Mims and Troy Franklin behind starting receivers Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton.