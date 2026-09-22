Bryant failed to catch his only target while adding a 16-yard rush during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Jaguars.

Bryant was unable to leave his mark on the contest, but his 41 offensive snaps ranked second only to Courtland Sutton (45) at wide receiver, out-snapping Jaylen Waddle (38) and more importantly Troy Franklin (13) with Marvin Mims (foot) sidelined. Bryant's playing time hasn't directly correlated to major production through two weeks, but he has separated himself as the team's No. 3 option at wide receiver.