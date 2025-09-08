Bryant failed to record a target in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Titans.

Bryant played just four of the Broncos' 76 offensive snaps Sunday, the fewest of any offensive player. The rookie was the only wideout to not be targeted who saw action on offense in the contest. Despite his limited usage behind fellow receivers Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims and Trent Sherfield, it's reasonable to think that Bryant will be eased into more playing time as the season progresses. For now, it appears his more experienced teammates will handle the majority of opportunities in the passing game. The 22-year-old Illinois product will look to get involved in a Week 2 matchup with the Colts, especially if quarterback Bo Nix continues to spread the ball around as he did on Sunday, targeting 11 different pass catchers.