Bryant failed to reel in his lone target in Monday's 28-3 win over the Bengals.

Bryant played 34 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps Monday, his highest snap share of the season. Despite the increased playing time, the rookie wideout was unable to make much noise in Denver's blowout win over the Bengals. Bryant's only target from quarterback Bo Nix was on a fade route in the end zone, but the two were unable to connect. Nonetheless, the 22-year-old should continue to develop and could push for more playing time as the season progresses, especially if the wide receiving corps is affected by the injury bug at some point. Bryant should not be trusted for fantasy purposes when the Broncos visit the Eagles in Week 5.