Bryant failed to record a single target in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Chargers.

Bryant was a complete non-factor Sunday, playing just 13 of the Broncos' 52 offensive snaps in the contest. The rookie wideout remains stuck on the depth chart behind fellow receivers Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims and Trent Sherfield. Bryant remains off the fantasy radar until his role in the offense develops. Nonetheless, the 22-year-old will have his next opportunity to earn more playing time when the Broncos host the Bengals in Week 3.