Bryant failed to record a single target in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Eagles.

Bryant played 54 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps Sunday, his largest share of the season. The rookie's 40 snaps ranked him third amongst wide receivers behind Courtland Sutton (70) and Troy Franklin (44). Despite the increase in playing time, Bryant was a complete non-factor in the contest. As the Illinois product continues to develop, he'll likely see his role grow marginally in what has become a crowded receiver room in Denver. Barring injuries, however, Bryant remains difficult to trust for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 6 matchup against the Jets.